Leadenham Men's 1st 7

Sheffield Hallam Men's 5th 0

Facing a double header of rearranged fixtures, Leadenham produced two sparkling displays over the weekend to blow away their opposition and spark a late title challenge.

Leadenham Men's first team player Nick Mountain is an awkward left hander. Photo: Alan Pinchbeck

On Saturday, the boys in black hosted second from bottom Sheffield Hallam.

Sensing an under-strength opposition from the off, Leadenham’s forward line of Feargus Mack, Neil Ireland and Benjie Groom swiftly put their opponents under pressure, creating a goal for the rampant David Nelstrop within the opening five minutes.

The first 35 minutes were one way traffic as Leadenham’s midfield, buoyed by Northern Irish debutant Jack Sloane, found their passing game and began to dominate. Ireland and Groom both scored from close range, the latter bagging a brace.

The second half carried on in much the same vein, with Sheffield’s inexperience and inferior fitness allowing a well-drilled Leadenham side to exploit space all over the pitch. Ireland was on hand to slot home once again, Mack finished with aplomb from a penalty corner and Charlie Cade deflected home the pick of the goals from another well-worked set-piece.

With a clean sheet on offer for Phil Case, called out of retirement for a one-off appearance between the sticks, Leadenham’s defence held firm to pack Sheffield off back to the steel city with very little to celebrate.

Leadenham Men's 1st 6

Chesterfield Men's 2nd 0

On Sunday, Leadenham firsts faced a very different proposition in top of the league Chesterfield, unbeaten in the league and looking to do a double over their hosts, having scraped a 1-0 win over Leadenham earlier in the season.

With availability compromised by a Sunday fixture, captain Cade shuffled his pack, bringing in Nick Mountain, Sam Darling and Sam Smiles to bolster Saturday’s side.

The club’s strength in depth showed throughout the encounter, with Leadenham making good use of their substitutions to keep their work rate at a level that the visitors were unable to deal with.

Starting where they left off from Saturday’s game, Leadenham put their opponents under immediate pressure, Groom setting up Ireland for a far post tap-in and then converting from a penalty corner himself.

Another goal followed from Mountain, reacting first to a long pass that bounced back off the post and outfoxed Chesterfield’s back line, with Ireland’s purple patch in front of goal continuing with his second of the match.

Leadenham continued their relentless intensity and passing hockey in the second half. With the rock solid pairing of Tom Cade and Iain Gray limiting Chesterfield to few chances, Pinchbeck was only required to make the odd save in goal, but kept alert to produce some high quality clearances when under pressure.

With their opponents tiring, Leadenham’s full backs, Dan Case and Charlie Cade, began to find joy down the wings, leading to a multitude of chances and penalty corners.

With Ireland completing his hat trick with a solo effort and Samuel Smiles converting his first ever goal for the club, the match ended 6-0 to the home side, who sent out a marker to the rest of the league that they would fight right up until the end of the season in a title race that once seemed impossible, but now looks just improbable.

Leadenham: T. Pinchbeck (gk), T. Cade, I. Grey, C. Cade, D. Case, J. Cullen, S. Smiles, G. Swindells, B. Groom, N. Mountain, N. Ireland, J. Sloane.

Grimsby Ladies' 2nd 3

Leadenham Ladies' 2nd 5

Leadenham Ladies' seconds took their third trip north in as many weeks to play against Grimsby.

As has happened a few times this season, Leadenham conceded first before really waking up and getting into the game. Thankfully responding to early set-backs seems to be something the team are not only used to but thrive on.

Leadenham Ladies' second XI. Photo: Robert Metheringham

Swiftly after this early goal Angela Rawlinson managed to get a strike off from the top of the D to level the scores.

The midfield then managed to create an opening for Flo Ireland who duly scored to put Leadenham ahead for the first time in the game.

The defensive back line of Sally Darling, Jacqueline Sutherland and Laura Jacometti were so effective at winning possession and clearing the ball, they made Grimsby's forwards look like fish out of water.

Megan Campbell, recently returned from a month playing polo in Argentina, played an excellent role as sweeper, helping clear the ball and push it high for the midfield and attacks. Her excellent efforts also resulted with a goal of her own.

Grimsby kept the pressure on though and scored one more before half time.

Thankfully, Leadenham started the second half more awake than they did the first; this time, Penny Pitts got a goal of her own just 10 minutes in.

The entertaining back and forth continued with Grimsby then converting a penalty corner to pull the score back to 4-3 in Leadenham's favour.

However, leadenham had some great final attacks with captain Emma Bembridge linking up with Rawlinson up front, and then back to Ireland who grabbed her second of the game.

Player of the match was shared between Ayla Wilkinson and Penny Pitts who both played exceptionally well for the team.

Leadenham: N. Harrison (gk), E. Bembridge (c), S. Darling, P. Pitts, F. Ireland, O. Braybroke, J. Sutherland, G. Tracey, A. Wilkinson, A. Rawlinson, L. Jacometti, M. Booth.

+ Leadenham Hockey Club have four regular adult teams and a junior section for age seven upwards and aim to provide the opportunity for everyone to play the sport in a fun and friendly club environment. The club is entirely self funded and would like to appeal to potential partners for sponsorship. If you would be interested, get in touch via leadenhamhockey@hotmail.co.uk or via social media @leadenhamhockey