Leadenham Hockey Club played their final league matches on Saturday at RAF Cranwell with plenty of goals to cap off a brilliant season.

First up were the ladies' first XI against the ladies' seconds, which was well won by the first team who finished the league in second place, just one point behind leaders Brigg.

Sophie Walker's team managed an incredible 113 goals scored in a single season and conceded only nine, so look well placed to challenge for the league title next year.

Leadenham Hockey Club ladies' first and second teams. Photo: Alan Pinchbeck (63381484)

Meanwhile, the ladies' second string, which was only launched this season, picked up some players brand new to the sport as well as some returning from long absences. And the team finished a very respectable fourth in the league, with nine wins, two draws, and seven losses. Most impressive though was the way that so many new players have managed to gel into a team and prove that hockey is such an enjoyable sport for everyone.

Next up on Saturday was a rearranged game for the men's first team against Sheffield Bankers, which saw Charlie Cade's team go one down within the first few minutes, before turning it around and winning 7-1.

This result also ensured the men's firsts finished second in their league, just four points behind eventual winners Chesterfield.

Leadenham Hockey Club men's first XI are from left, back - T. Pinchbeck (umpire), S. Miles, N. Ireland, C. Cade (c), D. Nelstrop, N. Chambers, T. Cade, I. Gray, B. Groom and D. Sykes (umpire); middle - D. Cade, J. Cullen, S. MacAllister, D. Case, A. Mumford, G. Swindells and J. Sloane; front - E. Burrow. Photo: Alan Pinchbeck (63381490)

The final push for goals on Saturday, as Benjie Groom battled Neil Ireland and Jack Cullen for the top goalscorer trophy, ensured Leadenham were the highest scoring team in the league, whilst the defence managed to concede the fewest goals.

There is a possibility that two teams get promoted this year but, if not, the focus next season must be on winning the crucial games against the nearest rivals.

The men's second team finished their season in Wolds Division Onw last week, finishing fifth in the league but only one point and goal difference away from second place.

With Alford being promoted, next year it could be anyone's for the taking, but with some of Leadenham's younger players developing so well, it looks like both of Leadenham's men's teams are only going to be getting better.

The club would like to thank all those who volunteered their time to organise, coach, umpire, take photos, and all the unseen work that went on to help making sure the season ran smoothly.

The club then hosted their End of Season Dinner Awards.

Award winners: Captain's Player of the Season – Men's 1st, George Swindells; Men's 2nd, Evan Burrow; Ladies' 1st, Nicola Harrison; Ladies' 2nd, Georgie Tacey. Top Goalscorer – Men's 1st, Benjie Groom; Men's 2nd, James Ireland; Ladies' 1st, Millie Hindmarch; Ladies' 2nd, Emma Bembridge. Players' Player of the Season – Men's 1st, Benjie Groom; Men's 2ns, Gaz Kinton; Ladies' 1st, Meg Campbell; Ladies' 2nd, Becks Bennett; Most Improved – Men's 1st, Dan Case; Men's 2nd, James Pearson; Ladies' 1st, Ellie Talton; Ladies' 2nd, Penny Pitts; President's Award – Sophie Walker.