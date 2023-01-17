Leadenham Men's 2nd 1

Lindum Mens 6th 6

For the first game of the new year, Leadenham welcomed Lindum to a cold and windy RAF Cranwell pitch.

Leadenham Men's second XI defence struggled to manage with Lindum's short corner routines. (61886507)

Leadenham played with an eagerness to keep their recent run of victories continuing but within the first 10 minutes conceded a short corner which Lindum converted.

Leadenham applied great pressure but just could not convert their attacks into goals, despite many opportunities.

Lindum managed the game well and caused frustration for Leadenham who began to make more errors than usual. This culminated in a second short corner being awarded to Lindum just before half time when they score a second goal.

Man-of-the-match Levi Doherty was tenacious in midfield and worked hard throughout the game to drive the ball forwards and create positive attacking hockey.

During the second half, Leadenham started strongly and continually looked to set up attacking plays.

With a good spell of possession, Charlie Gretton managed to get a good clean goal from open play to put Leadenham on the scoreboard.

Evan Burrows put in a formidable performance in goal but came unstuck against Lindum's well drilled short corner routines. Four more short corners went Lindum's way in the second half, landing them with a 6-1 win. Leadenham's defence struggled to manage with Lindum's short corner routines.

Leadenham: E. Burrows (gk), G. Kinton (c), N. Ireland, J. Ireland, S. Gretton, C. Gretton, W. Leadenham, M. Wrigley, L. Doherty, N. Dunn, C. Topham, N. Mountain, N. Playford, J. Kay, S. Cambridge.

Leadenham Ladies' 2nd 1

Lindum Ladies' 5th 2

Leadenham started strongly and picked up an early lead thanks to a short corner goal from the excellent Olivia Braybrooke.

Lindum came back straight away with a goal of their own though and then started to get a foothold into the game.

Leadenham kept the pressure up with good positional play and working well as a team to protect their defence. Sally Darling and Becky Bennett worked tirelessly all game, making tackles and clearing the ball, whilst Jess Pope was a constant thorn in Lindum's side at the back.

The midfield combination of Penny Pitts, Jess Hunt and Georgie Tacey worked hard to keep the ball against some experienced opposition, and created a few nice chances for Lucy Walker.

Debutante Sophie Hare impressed everyone with how quickly she adapted to the game.

As the game went on, coach Gromley was barking out helpful instructions from the sideline but, with only minutes to go, a doggedly determined Lindum attacker fetched the ball from midfield and managed to slip the ball into the net.

With no time left to find an equaliser the final score finished 2-1 to Lindum.

Leadenham: S. Layton (gk), S. Darling, B. Bennett, G. Tacey, J. Pope, P. Pitts, O. Braybrooke, L. Bennett, K. Munro, J. Hunt, C. Ridley, L. Walker, E. Bembridge (c), S. Hare.

Leadenham Men's 1st 2

Lindum Men's 4th 5

Leadenham put in a laboured performance against a strong Lindum side and were duly punished.

Lindum took an early lead but were pegged back after a good string of passes ended up with the ball bouncing around in the D and Benjie Groom reacted fastest, despite being under pressure, to fumble the ball home.

Lindum responded and managed to score a second and third in quick succession.

In the second half, Leadenham tried to get back into it and some excellent play from man-of-the-match Sam Miles on the left wing created several opportunities. Eventually a cross in from the left ended up with Nathan Chambers wrong-footing the keeper to bringing the score to 3-2.

Leadenham had more chances to get on the scoresheet with multiple short corners.

So far this season, the combination of Jack Cullen and Charlie Cade drag flicking short corners has proved fruitful and their goals have cemented Leadenham into title contenders. However, after the winter break, everything that could go wrong did seem to go wrong and the opportunities were wasted.

A lack of match fitness started to show for Leadenham's players after an over-indulgent Christmas break and, to make matters worse, Chambers had to sit out the last 20 minutes with a torn hamstring.

Lindum went on to score two more goals to deservingly give Leadenham their third defeat of the season.

This week Leadenham take on top-of-the-table Chesterfield who are yet to lose a game in the league.

Leadenham: T. Pinchbeck (gk), T. Cade, I. Gray, C. Cade (c), S. Miles, J. Cullen, S. MacAllister, G. Swindells, N. Chambers, F. Mack, B. Groom, D. Case.

l If you would like to play hockey, the club is looking for new members. Please enquire at leadenhamhockey@hotmail.co.uk or find us on social media @leadenhamhockey for more information. Hockey is open to ages seven up and it does not matter if you have no experience at all or have played at a high standard – we cater for all.