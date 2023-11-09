Eight members of Grantham Running Club took the trip along the A52 to Wyberton for the inaugural Mallard Dash event which was also the organisers, Trident Sports, biggest race to date.

For the five and 10k, the route started in the grounds of Westwood lakes with runners weaving around the lodges.

Once they left the site, the 10k runners took a left turn onto the road where they faced a one mile out and back into a strong headwind before joining back onto the 5k route.

Holly Durham. Photo: Sports/Action Images

All runners did a loop round Westgate Woods, crossed the road and did a clockwise loop of Jenny’s Wood.

From there, the runners turned back into Westwood Lakes and headed towards the finish line. Once finished, the runners received a mallard themed medal and a slice of cake and a hot drink.

For the 10k, four Grantham members took on this distance with Russel Maksymiw being first back for the club in a time of 45:50 in 22nd position.

Daniel Wallace and Catherine Wallace decided to spend their wedding anniversary racing with Daniel finishing in a time of 51:32 and Catherine completing the race in 59:20. Also breaking the hour barrier was Debbie Bennet, finishing in a time of 58:52.

For the 5k, this race also had four Grantham members with Sam Dodwell finishing in fourth place in a time of 20:55 and heavy legs after racing at the mud-filled National Cross-Country Relays the day before.

Next in, winning the women’s race and therefore top spot on the podium. was Holly Durham in a time of 21:02.

Next in at 25:41, and finishing in third place, was Sylv Hull who had also competed in the cross-country relays the day before.

Sadly Zoe Wragg decided not to cross over the finish mat, having taken a wrong turn on the course resulting in her distance being short.

There is some comfort in knowing that it would have been another strong performance so a personal best is surely on its way.

All runners complemented on the organisation from Trident Sports and will come back next year.