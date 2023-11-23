Grantham Squash & Fitness Centre is hosting two major tournaments in December to cap off a hugely successful year both on and off the court.

Top players from across the country will compete in the UK Racketball Series Finals and National Doubles Championships at the Harlaxton Road club on Saturday, December 2.

This is followed by the Karakal East of England Squash Masters tournament over the weekend of December 8-10.

And it is all thanks to a 'significant' investment in the upgrade of courts as well as a dedicated drive to raise the centre's profile.

The club has received a £15,000 grant from Sports England to help make the club accessible to people of all ages and abilities. In addition, electric vehicle charging points are now in place.

Manager Bryn Vivian explained: "Work is due to begin at the start of the new year and the next phase will be to apply for capital grants to fund the installation of a lift and measures to improve the clubs energy efficiency.

"Membership numbers look solid and are steadily increasing despite the tough economic conditions.

"Squash and racketball remain popular as the club continues its internal leagues, club nights, competitive team matches and a junior development programme with subsidised court fees and coaching."

The club has also invested in new gym equipment and has increased its use of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to promote the wide range of activities run by independent instructors including yoga, fitness Pilates, Zumba, sports therapy, and Boxercise.

When appointed to his new role Bryn said the club’s goal was to work with local schools to give more youngsters the opportunity to try out the sport, as well as encouraging people in the wider community to have a go.

Now more than a year on, club coaches and staff offered squash coaching to schools at the Inspire+ mini-Olympics; coaching for students with learning disabilities started in September and the junior squash section currently has 85 players.

Connections with the community continue to strengthen with Slimming World using facilities one evening a week and various social events and activities at the venue including a hugely popular quiz on the first Friday of each month and line dancing.