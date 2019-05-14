Grantham Running Club trio tackle well-regarded half marathon
Three members of Grantham Running Club travelled to the north of the county last Sunday to take part in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon.
The well-regarded race, hosted by Tape2Tape, began at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe and sent runners along a fast and flat course, aided by near perfect weather conditions, albeit the light breeze blowing was a little troublesome at times with little shelter along the country lanes.
Rob Howbrook was the first GRC finisher, securing the V60 age category prize by just 10 seconds based on gun time in a hard fought affair with Garry Perkins of Wolds Veteran RC. Continuing to show the superb form that earned him multiple club championship titles in 2017, Rob’s chip time of 1hr 28min 35sec was his fastest half marathon since he ran seven seconds quicker at the same event two years ago.
Following Rob, Hayley Staff put in a fine run to not only smash her personal best by more than 14 minutes but to break the two hour barrier, clocking a chip finish time of 1:58:02. She was followed by Nichola Webster, who benefited from kinder conditions than at the 2018 Newton’s Fraction to take more than 10 minutes off her half marathon PB, clocking a fine 2:05:28.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.