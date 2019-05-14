Three members of Grantham Running Club travelled to the north of the county last Sunday to take part in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon.

The well-regarded race, hosted by Tape2Tape, began at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe and sent runners along a fast and flat course, aided by near perfect weather conditions, albeit the light breeze blowing was a little troublesome at times with little shelter along the country lanes.

(L to R): Nichola Webster; Hayley Staff; and Rob Howbrook, Grantham Running Club finishers of the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon held on Sunday 5th May. (10262297)

Rob Howbrook was the first GRC finisher, securing the V60 age category prize by just 10 seconds based on gun time in a hard fought affair with Garry Perkins of Wolds Veteran RC. Continuing to show the superb form that earned him multiple club championship titles in 2017, Rob’s chip time of 1hr 28min 35sec was his fastest half marathon since he ran seven seconds quicker at the same event two years ago.

Following Rob, Hayley Staff put in a fine run to not only smash her personal best by more than 14 minutes but to break the two hour barrier, clocking a chip finish time of 1:58:02. She was followed by Nichola Webster, who benefited from kinder conditions than at the 2018 Newton’s Fraction to take more than 10 minutes off her half marathon PB, clocking a fine 2:05:28.