As the name might suggest, Grantham Bike Polo is a hard court bicycle polo club based in Grantham.

The club has been running for five years and they meet every Wednesday evening at The Meres leisure centre on Trent Road.

Understandably a lot of people will have never heard of the sport bike polo let alone seen it being played, but the club says "trust us, it’s great fun".

The game is usually played on a single speed bike with a front brake (although pretty much any bike will do when starting out), using a mallet in your dominant hand to control and hit the ball.

The basics to bike polo are often simple and easy to pick up, as long you can already ride a bike.

The club is always looking for new people to get involved, so why not pop along and give it a try?

Just bring yourself, any bike and a helmet if you have them. The club has equipment available to loan for people wanting to try it out.

Find Grantham Bike Polo on Facebook.

