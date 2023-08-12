Northern Premier League East

Grantham Town 0

Hebburn Town 4

Grantham Town skipper Greg Smith challenges for a header with a Hebburn Town opponent. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham Town kicked off their league season in inauspicious style, conceding four goals in the first half to help propel Hebburn Town to the top of the table on the first day of the campaign – and consequently the Gingerbreads to the bottom.

A bright but very breeze Meres stadium, with its recently narrowed pitch markings, saw some busy opening exchanges, with the visitors showing the most going forward.

However, it was the Gingerbreads who had the first real opportunity in the fifth minute. Skipper Greg Smith connected his looping header to Ethan Boyang’s corner kick but a Hornets defender repelled the ball with a similar header to ease the pressure. Boyang had a chance seconds later but fired over from outside the box.

Two minutes later, goalkeeper Curtis Hall came to Grantham’s rescue, making a great reaction save to Amar Purewall’s shot from inside the penalty area.

And two minutes after that, Hall pulled off another excellent reaction save to deny Joseph Walton from close range.

The Gingerbreads went close on the quarter hour mark. Elliott Walker sent a low, long ball up the right wing to Rodrigo Goncalves who crossed into the box. Bradley McGregor got the slightest of touches, only to see his effort trickle past the far post.

Hebburn hit the post three minutes later when Walton connected with a Dean Briggs corner

The visitors went in front in the 21st minute when, unhindered by the Grantham defence, Robbie Spence fired in a screamer from 25 yards.

Two minutes later and it was 2-0 to Hebburn. Purewall was gifted the ball by Grantham and the visiting skipper ran in on goal and fired into the back of the net.

Robbie Spence could have made it three on 27 minutes but he shot wide when under no pressure whatsoever.

The Gingerbreads had a chance to pull a goal back in the 36th minute but Kern Miller was unable to put enough power behind his header.

A minute later, the home side were down 3-0. Aidan Heywood scythed through the Grantham defence after receiving the ball in what looked like an offside position. The flag stayed down and Heywood took his time to place his shot.

The 18 minutes of madness ended two minutes later when Hebburn made it 4-0, with Purewall sliding on to a ball across the face of goal and poking home.

Spence was not far off making it 5-0 in the 43rd minute when he tried his luck from 25 yards.

The Gingerbreads’ final opportunity of the first half came in added time but Hebburn keeper Shaun Newbrook was equal to Boyang’s deflected shot.

With Grantham manager Paul Rawden’s half time talk stilling ringing in their ears, the Gingerbreads now also had the not inconsiderable wind behind them in the second half.

When Grantham keeper Hall was brought into action two minutes in, to save Chay Liddle’s free kick, another 45-minute rout looked to be possibly on the cards. But the Gingerbreads generally gave a better all-round account of themselves after the break.

A minute later, Akeel Francis had a chance to bundle into the net but Newbrook smothered the errant ball.

Newbrook was also quick to gather in the 53rd minute when Boyang’s shot was helped on by Goncalves; an offside flag ruled out the whole play anyway.

At the other end, Hall was brought into action on 57 minutes to stop Hebburn substitute William McCamley’s shot from the edge of the box.

There then followed a prolonged period of stalemate with not much happening at either end and the ball spending much of its time in mid-air.

The next opportunity came for the visitors in the 72nd minute, with Grantham defender Tom Zerboni doing well to block Purewell’s goalbound shot from the edge of the area.

A minute later, at the other end, Goncalves sent his header generally goalwards but there was no-one there to help the ball into the goal.

Gingerbreads sub Thurso Nyoni got a header to Boyang’s long 79th minute free kick but it lacked direction.

On 82 minutes, Zerboni heroically diced with danger in the penalty area to steal the ball off Purewall who had slid in to poke in what looked an almost certain fifth goal for the Hornets. Hebburn’s Heywood then somehow managed to head over from close range from the resulting corner.

The final chance of the game also fell to Hebburn but this time he headed straight at Hall who caught comfortably.

After referee Mr Caley added on an extra five minutes, Gingerbreads fans could finally breathe a sigh of relief, with the goalless second half somehow feeling almost like a victory compared with the first 45 minutes of embarrassment.

Grantham Town: Hall, Walker, Zerboni, Robbemond (Ofushine 45), Miller (Nyoni 51), Tessler, Boyang, Goncalves, Francis, Smith ©, McGregor. Subs not used: Bahrey, Philip, Gadomski. Att: 241.