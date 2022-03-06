Grantham men's charity football team Dickens Road Diamonds (The Carats), who are associated with Harrowby United, played a match to raise money for one of their players who has suffered a bad injury.

Martin Parke, aka 'Marvo', suffered a serious knee injury whilst training a few weeks ago and is currently unable to work, let alone play football.

Carats manager Jonathan Smyth said that Marvo has dedicated much of his life to football, as well as more recently supporting charity football as a player.

Dickens Road Diamonds. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography (55176773)

He is also a qualified coach with Bottesford Juniors FC and has coached children at grassroots level for many years.

All of Marvo's team-mates are absolutely gutted about his injury which might see him never play football again and, worse still, see his livelihood and income suffer as a consequence.

As such, The Carats decided to hold a football match, aptly named 'Marvo's Knees-up Match', between squad members and guest players who all know or have played alongside Marvo in the past, to raise some money for him and his young family.

Carats manager Jonathan Smyth said: "He's a proud and humble lad who would say there are other more worthy causes and 'it is what it is'. But a friend in need is a friend indeed."

Dickens Road Diamonds. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography (55176776)

The game, against Lions, went to penalties with the Diamonds just losing 4-3.

Donations to the cause can still be made by searching for marvosknee on gofundme.com

l Dickens Road Diamonds' next charity match is against Dobbin's Robbins in the Kick Cancer Cup on Friday (March 11), raising money for Lymphoma Action. Kick-off at Dickens Road is 7.30pm.