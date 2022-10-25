United Counties League Division One

Clipstone 5

Harrowby United 1

(42512150)

Harrowby United made the trip to Clipstone buoyed by last week's fine win against Gedling.

Robbie Smith was missing and he was replaced by Mustapha John in the only change.

Harrowby started really well, pushing Clipstone to defend. Jack Gurney went close to opening the scoring but a deflection put his effort wide.

Clipstone were very physical and used their big centre forward well, going very direct, and one could see why they had won their last seven games.

But it was Harrowby who went ahead from a great move. John took the ball down the right and crossed for Elliot King to head back across goal and into the far corner for a deserved lead.

Moments later the Arrows thought they had their second goal but a flag for offside ruled the goal out.

Soon after King was substituted with a groin strain, and then the game was turned on its head with the influential John Smith having to go off with an ankle injury. Jamie McGhee and Jack Temple were the replacements.

This seemed to disrupt Harrowby who were well on top and Clipstone equalised with a chip over goalkeeper Phil McGann.

Clipstone now grew in confidence and took the lead with a fine finish into the top right hand corner.

Harrowby regrouped for the second half and for 25 minutes were by far the better team.

A free kick from Harry Olivant and Gurney just went wide and it seemed Harrowby were close to equalising.

The sucker punch then came when a mistake in defence let in the Clipstone forward and he finished well.

This seemed to knock Harrowby's confidence and two further goals made the score 5-1.

But it far from a 5-1 game and the turning point of the match was the two early injuries to key players King and Smith when the Arrows were a goal up.