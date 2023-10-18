An injury-time goal sent Grantham Town to defeat in Saturday's Northern Premier League East Division clash at the South Kesteven Stadium.

Alex Wollerton struck in the final stages of the contest to earn visiting Liversedge three points from their trip to Lincolnshire.

The match was Grantham's first league game for 11 days since the goalless draw at Ossett United and the loss leaves the Gingerbreads in 13th place in the league table.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Liversedge on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham had made two changes from their last outing with Eli Christie and Sebastian Robbemond coming in for Tom Zerboni and Kuwesi Ofushine while Sam Muggleton returned to the squad after concussion.

The visitors had created the better chances in a goalless first half with Wollerton sending one effort over the crossbar while Jack Stockdill sent another effort over.

Nick Walker cut inside but his shot was safely dealt with by Grantham goalkeeper Curtis Hall who later launched an attack with a long clearance that found Ifyanyi Ofoegbu but his effort went over the visiting goal.

Ofoegbu then created space after the break but shot well wide with his effort while Rodrigo Gomcalves was off target after a strong run at the visiting defence.

Grantham continued to push with Goncalves teeing up Gregg Smith whose shot was blocked with Robbemond firing the next effort over.

Hall saved well from a Kurt Harris effort before Liversedge hit the crossbar through Liam Hardy's header from Walker's cross.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Liversedge on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

Grantham's Zerboni then fizzed a shot just over the crossbar before Simon Heslop found space for the visitors but was off target with his shot.

Just as it looked like the spoils would be shared in a goalless stalemate, Liversedge struck the decisive blow in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Wollerton netted with a close range finish.

There was no way back for the Gingerbreads who fell to their fourth league reversal of the season.

Grantham: Hall, Walker, Solomon, Ebanks, Salt, Robbomond, Goncalves (Olivant), Christie, Smith, Ofoegbu, Francis (Zerboni). Subs not used: Tessler, Muggleton, Gadomski. Attendance: 358.