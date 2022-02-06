Grantham earned another point on the road from a tricky Northern Premier Division clash at Warrington on Saturday.

After leading twice, a late rollercoaster ride at the end of the game saw the Gingerbreads fall behind but rescue a point with virtually the last kick of the game, writes Graham Cowell.

New signing Ashton Hall grabbed the late leveller after Ricky Miller's brace for the Gingerbreads whose manager Dennis Greene was left with mixed emotions at the final outcome.

He said: ""I thought we were pretty comfortable against the wind in the first half and got ourselves in front.

"We were playing a good side who were going to come out and put us under pressure which they did and their first goal was well-taken.

"We got ourselves back in front against the run of play, but their second and third goals were really disappointing.

"It was pretty poor defending and, when they go 3-2 up in the 90th minute, you think here we go again because we've had it for the last four or five games.

"We managed to scramble a great free-kick over the line and we would have taken a point before we came.

"It was mixed emotions because, with 10 minutes to go, we're 2-1 up and we've got three points in our back pocket.

"With two minutes of injury time to go, we've got nothing in our back pockets so in the end it does feel like a win and we are all buzzing after it."

In the initial stages of the game, Warrington had a lot of possession, but didn't hurt a well organised Grantham side.

The Gingerbreads' midfield won a lot of challenges while the back line coped well with the physical threat of Josh Amis.

The Gingerbreads had the better chances through Miller whose first effort flew wide and then Warrington goalkeeper Daniel Atherton beat the striker to the through ball.

Miller put Grantham in front from the penalty spot after 19 minutes.

A ball over the top for Kahllem Bailey-Nichols put him behind the Warrington defence and Mark Roberts slid in from outside the penalty area and caught the Grantham player just inside the penalty area.

The referee’s assistant immediately flagged for the spot kick, Roberts and Bohan Dixon were booked for their protests and Miller sent Atherton the wrong way from 12 yards

Warrington were clearly rattled and Grantham almost doubled their lead six minutes later as Sisa Tuntulwana’s throw was cleared to Elliott Durrell whose shot across goal flew just wide of the target.

Durrell continued to frustrate the home side, getting a foot in to win a lot of challenges in midfield and set up another Grantham attack.

It was late in the first half before the home side got a shot on target as Amis turned inside the Grantham penalty area, but could not get any power in his shot.

Jim Pollard had to turn away a deep cross from James Baillie from under his crossbar as the home side began to create chances.

A half time change to play with a front three gave Warrington a more direct look after the break.

They immediately began to patiently work the ball across the front of the Grantham defence and Baillie hit a shot that flew over the visitors' crossbar before a great strike from Sean Williams levelled the scores after 52 minutes.

Clever work between Jordan Buckley and Amis set up Williams 20 yards out and he made space to lash an unstoppable shot past Pollard into the top corner.

It became a defensive game for Grantham midway through the half as Warrington pressed for another goal.

Ellis Storey blocked a shot from Amis, then Williams tried his luck again with James Williamson getting in the way of the effort this time.

Another block by the Gingerbreads defence on 71 minutes saw Grantham break quickly and Durrell found Miller, but this time it was the visitors' turn to see a shot blocked by the opposition defence.

A similar move on 77 minutes was more successful. Durrell picked up possession deep in his own half and brought the ball out past a couple of challenges.

He sent Lee Shaw racing down the left flank and low cross was perfectly placed for Miller to sweep home his second of the game.

Miller was immediately substituted as Grantham looked to hold on to what they had for the remaining minutes.

The plan worked for a while as Warrington could not find their range with their crosses but, five minutes from time, they equalised again.

A deep ball across the Grantham defence found Buckley who controlled it first time then fired past Pollard.

It looked as though Grantham were to be disappointed on 90 minutes as another ball across the back of the Gingerbreads defence and again they lost the run across them as Stefan Mols made the incisive move to the near post and clipped the ball into the net for the lead.

Grantham didn't give up and again and it was Elliott who had the important say in the fifth and last minute of injury time.

He hoisted a free kick right under the Warrington crossbar where an under pressure Atherton dropped the ball and Hall marked a good defensive debut by poking the loose ball over the line to rescue a point.