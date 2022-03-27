Sudbrook Moor’s Ted Johnson’s personal determination is an inspiration.

He appreciates the friendships and support he has found at his golf club, as he first survived cancer a few years ago and then suffered the loss of his wife in 2021.

Getting his golf booked in his diary brings great fulfilment and though Ted admits he is slowing down, and the knees are creaking a bit, he is able to celebrate returning to winning the senior competitions and celebrating his 80th birthday a few weeks ago.

Sudbrook Moor's 80-year-old Ted Johnson (55628671)

There is plenty of “get up and go” to lively Ted’s life. Always a sportsman, in the year 2000 Ted hung up his cricket boots, relinquishing his captaincy of Beckingham Cricket Club, pledging to pick up golf and threw himself into a new pursuit at Sudbrook Moor.

He took to golf immediately and represented the senior team in the inter-club league, has his name inscribed on many of the senior trophies, and has resiliently returned this season to the top of the leader boards.

Though the 2022 playing year has only just started, Ted has already enjoyed four superb scores, with two first prizes.

Yes, Ted has been through very tough experiences and he is determined to continue to overcome the daily challenges, but he ignites the company he keeps and his story is truly uplifting.