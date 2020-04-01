This morning, Grantham Town released a club statement, outlining its intentions for Grantham to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Suggestions for hosting the games include using the River Witham and Grantham Canal for various watersports events and the outdoor gym in Wyndham Park for weightlifting.

The campaign, which includes the hashtag #Grantham2030, will reportedly be so good that Birmingham's hosting of the games in 2022 will only be "a bit of a warm up act".

Chairman Darren Ashton has revealed the Town's intention to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 (32782121)

They even pledged to lobby the necessary authorities for the inclusion of darts at the 2030 games, which would allow their own supporters club's team to have a chance of representing England.

Grantham Town chairman Darren Ashton said: "Whilst at the current time, it is important that everyone follows the current restrictions and stays safe and healthy, we are delighted to look to the future and announce our intention to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

"It goes without question that the town has the facilities to host the sporting elements that comprise the Games, and having the stadium, leisure centre and table tennis centre on the same site will make it an athlete-friendly extravaganza of sport. Further afield, the flat nature of the Lincolnshire countryside will allow for some records to be broken in the marathon.

"The town has a proven track record of hosting large events, such as the spectacular Gravity Fields which attracts huge crowds, and the time that the woman who played Kathy in Emmerdale was the star attraction at the Grantham Carnival. In addition, the town showed its resilience when that bull went on the loose. All in all, we're ready to host.

"Obviously we are aware that Birmingham is due to host the Games in 2022, but let's face it, the East Midlands is comfortably better than the West Midlands. We are sure they will do a great job and look forward to it, but we consider them to be a bit of a warm act for us in all honesty."

Happy April Fools' Day everyone. The club's antics will surely have provided a light relief to the people of Grantham currently in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It also comes at a time of relief for their supporters, after it was revealed that the Northern Premier League would be expunged, meaning that the club avoid relegation this season.

You can support Grantham Town FC in these uncertain times by donating to their Go Fund Me page.

