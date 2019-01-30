Isaac Newton Primary School entered a team into the Grantham and District Indoor Athletics Competition and competed against six other local primary schools.

Events were a mixture of track and field, including sprint, obstacle, triple jump, vertical jump, speed bounce, javelin, chest push and speed bounce.

The children had practised incredibly hard for the event, which allowed them to compete in two track and two field events apiece. Each child was scored based on their performance and then added together to create a whole team total.

Isaac Newton is pleased to announce it was successful in securing first place with a total of 312 points – a fantastic achievement for each and every one of the pupils involved.

Isaac Newton PE lead Ellie Atter said: "The victory is particularly special as it is the first time Isaac Newton have won this event. The team will now go on to represent South West Lincolnshire at the County Finals in June.

"A huge well done to the pupils, they thoroughly deserved their gold medals, and the PE Department are very proud of them."