A Grantham Tae Kwon-Do exponent has reached the level of 1st degree black belt.

Jason Zhuo (pictured), aged 14, attained the black belt level after training under the guidance of Malcolm Scholes, an 8th degree black belt.

Jason was tested by a panel of 9th degree world masters. He was judged on his fighting skills, self-defence techniques, shadow sparring and, finally, a power and accuracy test.

Jason Zhuo, aged 14 (42447996)

Jason has followed in his sister Jiaxin’s footsteps after she passed her black belt test last year.

Grantham Tae Kwon-Do Club is continuing training at the Ascension Church hall in Edinburgh Road, running classes for all ages. Call 07735 258 155 for details.