Whilst many Grantham Running Club members were off to explore new territory last Sunday, Jo Grace returned to home soil to take on the Parento FM Shrewsbury Half Marathon.

Two races were run at the event, a half marathon and also a metric half (eight miles), with the two routes joining together for the finish.

An early start of 8.30am meant that the 719 runners could avoid the higher temperatures of the unseasonably warm October.

Jo Grace racing in Shrewsbury. Photo: Mick Hall Photography

Starting at West Midlands Showground, the first mile was more trail underfoot than road. The rest of the run followed an undulating town centre route through the picturesque Shrewsbury before returning to the showground to finish.

Planning to bank time early to compensate for slower uphill stretches, Jo completed the first half of the race with a surprising 10k PB of 51min 30sec.

At mile eight, fatigue was hitting hard, the hills kept coming, pace dropped and a lot of determination was required to keep running. Aiming to finish before the two hour mark, Jo was satisfied to get in at 1:54:49.

There were water stations at miles three, six, eight and 11, however, no water was handed out at the finish which seemed an oversight by the organisers in what otherwise was a well-organised event.

Fastest male was Jon Bowie (Shrewsbury Athletic Club) in 1:13:14 and fastest female was Jemma Brown in 1:30:39.