Light snowfall during the morning enhanced the atmosphere for the Sudbrook Moor Seniors' Christmas Trophy, but it did not linger long enough to affect the viability of the competition.

Joe Green went out equipped with his selected 17 degree hybrid, his nine iron and the obligatory putter in last week’s seniors’ annual two clubs and a putter stableford competition.

Finishing with a scorecard total of 39 points, Joe got into an impressive rhythm from the very start.

Joe Green with the Christmas Trophy, alongside his two clubs and a putter. (53553444)

He accumulated 20 points on the outward half and, despite the slightest lapse over holes 16 and 17, he then came stronger than ever on the final two holes.

A credit to Joe to score points on all 18 holes with just three clubs which, as the competition summary revealed, only a third of the entries managed to achieve.

Joe went on to win by two points from Graham Mackinder to secure the Christmas Trophy, a fun trophy for the competition with the fun element.

Joe reported his delight that his club selection had helped him focus on the essentials of the round. The versatility of the hybrid club – a cross between a fairway wood and an iron, which plays like a three or four wood – had forced him to adapt its use at every point around the course.

He explained that with 14 clubs in the bag, there is more often some indecision in his course management and that detracts from his shot-making.

Obviously delighted with a trophy engraved with his name, but equally with a return of 39 points, Joe declared that such a score had eluded him for a year or so, and that a recent golf lesson had helped with the tuning.

Over coffee and mince pies, a generous spirit prevailed amongst the section and the senior captain’s bumper raffle raised vital funds for Steve Squires’ nominated charity, the British Heart Foundation, with a grand total yet to be announced.

Runner-up Graham Mackinder finished on 37 points, with Frank Brumpton, Steve Squires, Peter Climpson and Trevor Whatton all on 35 points. Best front nine score was Trevor Whatton with 20, whilst best back nine score was Mick Massingham's 20.

SUDBROOK MOOR

There was a smaller than normal turnout for Stoke Rochford Seniors' Winter Warmer which was a best two from three stableford, playing the pars and stroke indices of another course which this year was Ashley Wood GC.

It was played on a breezy day with the later groups being caught in torrential showers.

Winners with 78 points were Doug Lyne, Mark Hunsley and Alan Donaldson. Runners-up with 76 points were Glyn Staines, Phil Hewes and Mike Nixon, whilst Ken Taylor, Alan Dolby and Jim Price were third with 74. Three teams had 73 points.

There was no change at the top of the Warmers table in which Glyn Staines increased his lead. David Hamilton is heading the Slack Goblet list, having recorded six single points.