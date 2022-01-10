Lincolnshire Bombers Academy returned to training on Sunday, hoping to build on previous seasons' successes.

The Academy has gone from strength to strength in recent years, making the play-offs regularly and having a succession of players selected for the under-16 and under-19 national teams.

Academy head coach Alan Chambers is looking forward to the new season: "I am very proud of the strides the Academy has made in recent years, but we are ambitious and want to continue to grow the sport and the team.

"We have a strong core of players at under-16s and under-19s and I am expecting good things this year, but we still need to recruit new players throughout the season to keep improving and stay competitive."

Off the field presents its own difficulties with the Academy struggling financially following Covid and needing more help with coaching and in management with vacancies in media, welfare, game day manager and kit manager. If anyone is interested in helping the team email lincsbombersafc@gmail.com

Join the Academy at training at 9.30am every Sunday at Monks Abbey sports field, Greetwell Field (opposite Lincoln Hospital), Greetwell Road, Lincoln LN2 5QY.

New players are welcome at anytime and do not need any kit to pop along and have a go.

Prospective players can find more information on the Bombers webpage (www.lincolnshirebombers.co.uk/youth-academy.html) and on all the main social media sites.