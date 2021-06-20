An action-packed Road To Wimbledon, British tennis’ biggest junior event, was split over two days at Grantham Tennis Club last week.

Josh Harris and Sophie Munks won the boys’ and girls’ trophies respectively, while Ben Pitcher triumphed in the boys’ consolation draw.

Will Cole finished in third place and Jamie Sadler fourth. Road to Wimbledon gives under-14 players the chance to progress through and compete on the hallowed Wimbledon courts. Twenty-two players took part in 43 matches.

Boys champion Joshua Harris (left) and finalist Marcus Tejero. (48183337)

Josh and Sophie progressed through to the County Finals that will take place at GTC on July 10 and 11.

This will determine who will be invited to play in the national finals in August. In the girls’ competition, county players Sophie Munks and Sophie Lager battled in a great match, with Munks taking the third-set tie break 10-8.

Josh Harris and Marcus Tejero faced off on Saturday afternoon in a high-quality boys’ final that was streamed live. Marcus managed to save three match points but eventually succumbed in a tight third-set tie break.