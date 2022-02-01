Junior and senior cricket will return to Barrowby for the 2022 season.

After three seasons away playing in Buckminster, the club will return with updated facilities and with senior and junior opportunities.

Brothers Lee and Craig Turner are Barrowby stalwarts through and through and have wasted no time in updating the facilities at the old ground to league standard ready for the coming season.

Lee and Craig Turner (54513789)

Club chairman Lee said: “The chance to return to our original ground and to enter the Lincoln and District Sunday League was too good an opportunity to pass up.

"Barrowby village has always been really good to us and we had to move away to see what we were missing.

"The parish council has been incredibly supportive and we have formed a really strong relationship with them which will see us go from strength to strength.”

Craig is head of junior cricket and is passionate about offering outdoor activities for primary aged children as well as teenagers. He said: “We are a family club and we have our own children now so it is very important to us that we offer a junior section from age five to 11, leading into hard ball opportunities for aspiring youngsters. All abilities are welcome because cricket is for all.”

The club will offer All Stars soft ball cricket for children aged five to eight for this season, as well as Dynamos for those aged nine to11. There will also be a hard ball junior programme for secondary aged children.

The senior team take their place in Division Three of the Lincoln and District Sunday League for this season and are looking forward to the challenge.

Lee added: “Recruitment is going really well. We have a good squad with a welcoming atmosphere. We are really looking forward to bringing cricket back to Barrowby this coming season.”

The senior team begin winter nets at Trent Bridge on Wednesday, February 16.

If anyone would like to join the club to volunteer or to play at any level, email the club at officialbarrowbycricketclub@gmail.com or call on 07749 343596.