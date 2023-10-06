Over the same weekend as a Belton Woods Juniors squad were doing battle with Burghley Park Juniors in the Ryder Cup-inspired DG Trophy, the club’s Junior League squad were competing at Toft Golf Club.

The team had qualified for the Lincolnshire County League Final by winning the South Lincolnshire League competition earlier in the month.

In blustery conditions for the final, Belton Woods just fell just short, losing two games to one to the North Lincolnshire League winners, Woodhall Spa.

Pictured from left are William Bramhall, Josh Buil, Belton Woods junior captain Rory Dunbar, junior organiser Ken Claxon, Edward Bellamy, Daniel Agapito and Izzy Linsley.

It has been a long and challenging season for the section with some long away trips, but the squad has managed to stay competitive, producing some great golf whilst bringing pleasing comments on their sportsmanship and behaviour.