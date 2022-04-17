The first competition of the new juniors season at Belton Park was played last Thursday.

In extremely difficult conditions with high winds and driving rain, the club's juniors played for the Ancaster Shield.

The scoring from two of the players was exceptional given the conditions, with both being under handicap.

Belton Park junior captain Ellie Horsted presents the Ancaster Shield to winner Harry Chambers. (56002312)

The eventual winner on countback was Harry Chambers, from Ellie Horsted in second place.

Well done to all who played,

​l Belton Park is hosting a free taster day on Tuesday, May 10, to introduce children to the wonders of golf.

There are two sessions for different age groups which will be run by Shay Brennan and his professional team who are also providing all equipment.

The first sessions runs from 5.30pm till 6.30pm and is for primary school children aged 11 and under. The session for ages 12 and over is from 6.30pm till 7.30pm.

Belton Park juniors are the current champions of Lincolnshire and the club is dedicated to attracting new youngsters from the area to learn to play golf on its beautiful course.

For information on Belton Park juniors, email greatgolf@beltonpark.co.uk or visit beltonpark.co.uk or call 01476 567399.