Playing in really strong winds and very testing conditions on Friday, Belton Park juniors competed for the 2020 Junior Club Championships.

In a very close-run contest, the club's junior captain Emily Horsted was eventually victorious and was crowned junior club champion.

Runner-up in the gross competition was sister Ellie, just two shots adrift.

Belton Park junior campions Emily Horsted (right) and Ellie Horsted (left), with gents' captain Ged O’Reilly. (41198003)

In the net competition, there were some very good scores from Jack Parker and Blake Smith, but the winner with an outstanding net score of 66 was Ellie Horsted.

For the club's younger players without a handicap, a nine-hole competition was played on the Deer course, and the inaugural winner of this event was Charlie Grindle with a superb net score of four under par.

Congratulations go to Emily, Ellie and Charlie for their excellent performances on the day, and to all the juniors who took part.

