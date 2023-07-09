It has been a fantastic start to the race season for Belvoir Tri Club junior members, especially for their podium place finishers.

ATW Children’s Triathlon, which was held at Mallory Park Racing Circuit, offered an adults and junior triathlon race.

The juniors needed to complete a 300 lake swim, a 6km cycle leg around the racing track and 1800m run which our junior members took part in.

Pictured from left are Belvoir Tri Club’s George Leonard, Daniel Hunt, Daniel Goddard and Benjamin Goddard.

Winning the junior event was Daniel Goddard who finished in an impressive time of 12min 19sec.

Daniel had this to say about his podium place: “It was a nice race that was on a car race track. It has a lake swim instead of a pool and we were took to the start in a speed boat. I would do it again”.

Daniel’s brother Benjamin (both of whom were fiormerly members of Ketton Panthers Triathlon Club) also raced alongside him and really enjoyed his race as he came out of the water eighth, before many other competitors.

The temperature of the lake was 24.8 which meant competitors did not have to wear a wetsuit which is often used in open water swimming to help increase swim speed compared to conventional swimming.

Benjamin finished in a fantastic time of 22:16 and said: ” I overtook a few people in transition and more on the bike. Transition two was quick and as we came out there was a hosepipe spraying us which was nice.

“I was really worn out on the run and at the end I got water tipped over me by a marshal.

“Once all racers had finished, they did the awards and I got a bronze medal. I was really pleased with the result as it was East Midlands and West Midlands combined.”

Clubmate George Leonard, who finished in 38.07, commented that “it was the toughest one so far” out of all of the multi-sport events he has previously raced.

Another junior member, Daniel Hunt, for whom this was a first ever triathlon race, finished in a respectable time of 34:00.

When asked what Daniel thought of his first ever triathlon race, Daniel said: “It was very exciting to go to Mallory Park to compete in my first ever open water triathlon.

“It was very hot and a bit of a delayed start but that meant we got to watch some of the adult athletes racing which was very inspiring.

“I am competing in the Tristart 2 category which is for people aged 11 and 12 years old at the end of the year.

“We entered the water and swam the short distance to the start of the race. When it was time to start the signal was given and we began the race.

“It was the longest race I have done but I really enjoyed it and it was nice to race with my clubmates from Belvoir Tri club so we can cheer each other on.”