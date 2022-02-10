The junior annual meeting at Belton Park elected the new captain and vice for the coming campaign.

Ellie Horsted was elected as junior captain for 2022 and she nominated Blake Smith as her vice and both will be excellent representatives for the club this year.

Three special trophies were also awarded for outstanding achievement and contribution during the 2021 season.

Andy Hodgson and Ellie Horsted.

Ellie won the Golfer of the Year trophy, the Bill Whyte accolade, for her contribution to the junior section and her great success on the course, both at club and county level.

The second trophy was the Trevor Ireland Trophy which was awarded to the junior without a handicap who has been most active in the club.

The worthy recipient was Amy Watson who has attended almost all coaching sessions and fun events as well as being a regular player in the Little Imps Tour run by Trevor.

Men’s captain Andy Hodgson, ladies skipper Yvonne Bashford, Amy Watson and Trevor Ireland.

The final presentation was the Teddy Edwards Trophy for the most improved golfer.

The unanimous decision was for Harry Chambers who did not have a handicap at the start of the year but by the end of it he was representing Belton Park in the county championship winning squad.