Witham Wheelers Open 10 incorporates club championship
Witham Wheelers promoted their Open 10-mile time trial, which incorporated the club championship, on the Sleaford to Osbournby and back course.
A great ride by Karl Baillie saw him take third place overall, just 21 seconds behind the winner, in 21min 11sec, with Wheelers clubmate Reece Egner only 18 seconds further behind.
Tracey George was the fastest club lady in 27:15, with Carol Milne second in 27:47.
Overall event winner was James Bentley, from team PB Performance, in 20:50.
Other Wheelers: Adam Egner 22:06, John Orridge 23:26, Henry Gould 23:31, Jon Beere 24:53, Simon Cocker 25:01, Dave Strickson 25:31, Michael Smalley 25:40, Martin Lister 26:58, Geoff Stone 28:06, Julie Clark 28:31.
Photo courtesy of Alan East.
