Machlachlan wins Sudbrook Moor title after 21 year hiatus
Twenty-one years after his first Sudbrook Moor championship win, 50-year-old Keith Maclachlan blossomed again over the weekend to secure the 2019 scratch title, finishing one shot ahead of last year’s winner Simon Green.
Having returned an impressively steady score in the Saturday pre-qualifying round, Keith handled the Sunday round with an optimism and a winning composure.
With only one group left out on the course, Keith had a very short wait to discover whether the trophy would be his.
A hugely popular winner, Keith described it as a “cloud nine feeling” to be taking the champion’s salver home again.
An outstanding Saturday-Sunday net aggregate score secured Andy Newman the Millennium Trophy.
Well known for his positive winning attitude and dedication, and reflecting on his two brilliantly steady net scores, Andy said: “I didn’t think the aggregate score would be quite good enough, and I sat there thinking I was second. But I’m chuffed as ought and living the dream.”
Both Keith and Andy will have the opportunity to represent their club in the Club Champions’ Day at Carholme Golf Club, Lincoln, in September, where they will compete with the county’s 51 clubs for the Hotchkin, Taylor and Butlin Trophies.
Third in the championship was Andy Stones and Martin Corby was fourth. The twos sweep was shared by Phil Kidd and Simon Green.
