Kesteven juniors enjoy success at tournament
Junior players from Kesteven Badminton Club took part in the Nottinghamshire Attewell Tournament at the weekend and enjoyed a very successful day.
Star player was Maddie Dobson who won three titles in singles, level doubles and mixed doubles.
In the Year 9/10 boys, both Ben Wilson and Tom Berwick won their groups, with Tom reaching the quarter-finals and Ben going one better to reach the semi-finals.
Matthew Dunstan, who was drawn in a very strong group, managed an extremely creditable second in his group in his first tournament.
Pictured are Matthew Dunstan, Ben Wilson, Tom Berwick and Maddie Dobson.
