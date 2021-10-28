Midlands League 3 East (North)

Sileby Town 7

Kesteven 26

Matt Grinney taking one of Kesteven's conversions. (52681703)

Kesteven ventured into Leicestershire to take on Sileby Town on a ground which had not brought any success in the past.

The first half had Kesteven on the front, foot taking the game to the opposition. The backs were in fine form but it was the pack who took the honours.

They were rewarded when Gavin Purvis took the ball in open play with a pass from Sean Cummings, straightened the line and crashed over for the opening try. Matt Grinney added the goal points.

This settled the visitors and they continued to take control. They added a second try when James Cowley finished off a move involving Ed Cole.

Grinney’s conversion increased the lead to 14 before Sileby got into the game with a try which was converted.

Kesteven finished the half with a strong try from the impressive James Goodrich, again converted by Grinney.

The Kesteven pack controlled most of the possession with Rob Sheardown boss of the line-out. Cowley had a storming game and in the backs Parker controlled the game well with some excellent kicking. Goodrich made his presence felt while Ben Hall made some fine runs.

In the second half, Kesteven had most of the possession but found it difficult to finish Sileby off.

In the end it took a fine break by Hall to put Dingley away to a clear run to the corner to secure the bonus point try.

Kesteven were most satisfied with their victory.

Kesteven: Hall, Dingley, Lowe, Goodrich, Lines, Parker, Grinney, Sheardown, Cole, Purvis, Pert, Hanson, Cowley, Cummings, Webster. Reps: Subs: Nicklin, McLurig, Jinks.