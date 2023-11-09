Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School's equestrian team have done it again after retaining their county crown.

They achieved three team firsts and two individual firsts at the Lincolnshire County Championships at Epworth Equestrian Centre.

The KGGS team was made up Perdy Gale, Philly Batchlor, Eva Bowen, Jemima Quegan, Eva Hart, Olivia Skelton, Molly Ludlam and Holly Morgan.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School's equestrian team retained their county crown.

Leading the county of Lincolnshire once again, they will go forward to the national championships at the world famous Hickstead, All England Jumping Arena, next May.

Headteacher James Fuller said: "I am extremely proud of the equestrian team.

"They managed to retain their county championship title against tough opposition. Well done to our talented students and their amazing horses."