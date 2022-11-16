Kesteven maintained their grip on second spot in Counties Midlands 2 East (North) after a 40-12 victory over Belper at Woodnook on Saturday.

The home team started slowly and Belper were quick to get into their stride, opening the scoring with a try far out on the right. The conversion failed but the visitors were well worth their lead.

Kesteven worked hard to get into the game and Belper conceded a number of penalties and from one award K's won a line-out on the 22.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710648)

The ball was skilfully pulled off the top of the line out and great passing created space for Grinney to come into the line to send Cox over for their first try which was converted by Grinney.

This opened the door and the remaining 20 minutes saw the Blacks keep crossing the line at regular intervals.

First Olly Coyle on the wing broke through and sent Cowley in under the bar for a try.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710652)

Shortly after Chris Jinks made a storming break from midfield and he was able to find the ever lively Walker to score.

From the restart the forwards took control. Purvis took a quick line out to Cowley and Norsworthy stormed up the field and Turner finished it off to get the bonus point try.

Grinney converted all three tries to bring the half-time score to 28-5.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710663)

The second half was played at a steady pace. K's were on top and Lowe added a fifth try after Walker linked well as Grinney converted.

Turner then produced a moment of brilliance, running straight through the defence from his own half to bring the home tally up to 40 with 20 minutes to go.

For the rest of the half, Belper had more of the play but the Kesteven defence held firm until the last minute when the visitors got a consolation try which was converted to make the final score 40-12 to the home side.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710644)

This was a good performance from Kesteven capped by a purple patch before half-time which sealed the game.

Stand-in captain James Cowley is enjoying great support from senior players like Turner and Purvis but such as Norsworthy and Hall are coming through.

It was good to see Scott Odams back in the front row while, in the backs, Walker has come on so well and Olly Coyle was always a threat.

Action from Kesteven's victory over Belper. Photo: Toby Roberts (60710646)

Grinney was able to keep the scoreboard ticking over with a near perfect goalscoring effort as well being very effective in attack and defence.

They have a break from league action this weekend before travelling to third-placed Boston on November 26.

Kesteven: M Grinney, O Coyle, T Wood, G King, H Cox, O Lowe, W Walker, S Odams, B Hall, G Purvis, C Jinks, M Osborne, J Cowley, H Norsworthy, D Turner. Reps: B Mitchell, X Xipu, J Udom.