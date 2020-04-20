A number of Kesteven Rugby Ladies players are working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mindful of the significant physical, emotional and personal sacrifices local health workers and caring professionals are making on a daily basis, Kesteven Ladies rallied round in the pre-Easter lockdown to collect Easter eggs, hand-made PPE equipment and stunning home-baked cakes for the team and patients on Friday April 10.

Second-row Stacey Spafford of Stacey’s Cakery and hooker Ruth Holmes delivered them, socially distanced, on Good Friday to the A&E department, which Cheryl Carl, fellow Kesteven Ladies forward and second row, gratefully received along with her A&E teammates.