Boston Ladies 26 Kesteven Ladies 0

Kesteven Ladies brushed away the cobwebs for their first outing in 17 months last weekend.

Their opponents, Boston, having already secured recent victories against Mansfield and Lincoln, were already up and running and proved to be fierce opposition.

Kesteven Ladies played their first match for 17 months. (47801872)

Kesteven’s line-up included three debutants in Bronagh Dempster, Connie Talbot and Livvy Rastall, who was playing her first ever game.

From the start Boston were quickly in their stride spending the first 10 minutes in the Kesteven half only to be repelled by some outstanding defence and limited Boston to a shot at goal which flew wide. Unable to clear their lines Kesteven allowed Boston to retain possession and

Boston scored from short range.

Undeterred, the Black Army took the game by the scruff of the neck with big carries from forwards Emma Austen, Beth Toone, Stacy Spafford and Connie Talbot and started to move the ball in attack with fly half Zoe Osbourn pulling the strings. Ambition, however, proved insufficient when a spilled pass was picked up by the Boston flanker who handed off in midfield and sprinted 30 yards for a score under the posts.

Kesteven continued to pressure Boston’s hard running backs, forcing errors with Ella Tapson and Emma Gooden putting in some big hits. Boston’s outside centre, having cut through the defence, discovered fullback Megan Alderton’s defence was equally robust.

The second half continued well for Kesteven with some wonderful control and poise, looking after the ball and mixing up forward and back play large periods of superb play were causing Boston some headaches; their increasingly frantic efforts to deny Kesteven points resulted in two Boston yellow cards. Boston’s ill-discipline, however, seemed to spur on the remaining 13 players and only try-line saving tackles from Kerri Arlando and Zoe Osbourn thwarted further points.

Two further Boston tries against a tiring defence secured their well deserved victory but Kesteven Ladies can be proud of a sterling and brave performance which well and truly announced their return to competition. The final whistle saw big smiles and unreserved joy at finally being back and every single player can be proud of

their rugged and skilled display.

They’ll be further tested against National League side West Bridgford on June 12 in the NLD Cup but on this performance The Black Army’s Ladies Battalion have nothing to fear from any opponents.

The Men’s first XV welcome Lincoln this weekend at Woodnook which should be a feisty and equally determined display – 3pm kick-off, spectators welcomed.