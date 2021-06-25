The Sir Anthony Wharton Rugby Union Football Trust has generously donated £7,500 to purchase rugby balls for the Mini and Junior sections of a selection of local rugby clubs, including Kesteven.

In attendance for the handover ceremony were Bill Berridge, Mark Hastings, junior chair at Kesteven RFC, Peter Jullien, treasurer of Spalding RFC, John Constable, chair of Spalding RFC, and Brian Inglis, chair of the Sir Anthony Wharton Trust.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Sir Anthony Wharton Rugby Union Football Trust for this donation,” said Mark. “It comes at a time when many young people and children are now able to venture out and try new things after lockdown.

From left: John Constable, Spalding RFC, Brian Inglis from the Trust, Mark Hastings and Bill Berridge from Kesteven Rugby Club. (48509193)

“The balls will definitely be put to good use at Kesteven Rugby Club, where over 300 children join us each weekend to train and have fun.”

The Sir Anthony Wharton Rugby Union Football Trust is a Charitable Trust founded in 1983 to promote the playing and development of rugby union football exclusively for the benefit of young people aged 19 and under living in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

Primarily, the trust seeks to assist schools and clubs in funding the development of coaching and playing facilities through small grants and through support to coaching conferences aimed at raising standards and further understanding of developments in the game.

If you would like to get involved, find out more on Facebook or visit the Kesteven Rugby Club website (www.kestevenrugby.club) for the relevant age group contact details.