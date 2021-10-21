Kesteven Colts 52

Boston Colts 5

Fresh from their National Cup first round success against Lincoln, Kesteven Colts returned to a wet and gloomy Woodnook to take on old rivals Boston.

Kesteven Colts (52373559)

Right from the kick-off, Kesteven put their stamp on the game, camping up deep in the Boston half. Despite a number of scoring opportunities, points were slow to come but, after nearly 15 minutes of unrelenting pressure, Carrington broke the impasse to slice through the Boston defence and score under the posts.

The re-start gave Boston no real opportunity to get back into the game and the pressure mounted on the visitors once again. With the defence in disarray, scrum half Gilbert made easy yards through the middle, outwitting any resistance to score close to the posts.

A momentary lapse of concentration then saw Boston seize the chance to put five points on the board, punishing Kesteven for trying to run the ball from their own goal line.

The response, however, was emphatic. Quick service from the number nine and silky-smooth handling from the backs split the Boston defence with ease, allowing Edwards, shortly followed by Ingamells, to reap the rewards and take Kesteven into half-time 23 points ahead.

Despite dogged resistance from Boston in the second half, Kesteven went from strength to strength. Sniping runs from the ever-present Gilbert caught Boston napping and three-quarters Plant and Owen proved dangerous time and time again when in space.

The rest of the half brought little joy for Boston. Kesteven seized every opportunity with relentless vigour.

Number eight Pilkington popped up at outside centre to open his account and second row Williams claimed his fifth try in two games.

Dominant in the tackle, ruthless at the breakdown and near flawless in the line-out, the forwards worked hand-in-hand with the backs to seal the victory.

On any day, this was a polished display of rugby from a disciplined, skilful and cohesive team. In the Woodnook rain, it was all the more impressive.

Kesteven: Edwards, Turford, James, Ingamells, Williams, Carrington, Pilkington, Griffiths, Gilbert, Walker, Whaley, Coyle (c), Plant, Owen, Bullement. Reps: Turford, Login, Ford-Pain, Sheard, Dickinson.