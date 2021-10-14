Following England Rugby’s Centre of Excellence trials at Loughborough over the past few weeks, Kesteven Rugby Club is pleased to announce that U18s player Phoenix made it through to selection.

"This is a phenomenal achievement and part of the RFU’s pathway to international honours,” said Kesteven Girls' head coach Martyn Parker.

"Good luck Phoenix. Everyone at the Black Army is behind you.”

Kesteven Rugby Club's Phoenix. (52212110)

Phoenix joins Leicester Tiger Ollie Chessum and Northampton Saints’ Senior Academy player Geordie Irvine who started their careers at Kesteven Rugby.

Kesteven Rugby has a vibrant Minis and Juniors section which train every Sunday morning. For more information, visit www.kestevenrugby.club