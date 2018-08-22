Action from Kesteven's friendly against Bourne. Photo: Toby Roberts (3731743)

Kesteven Rugby Club are gearing up for the start of the new season with a fresh look.

The recent AGM saw Mike Money stand down after 20 years as president, taking a well earned rest.

Angus Shaw was delighted to be elected to the post of president and is already bringing a new enthusiasm. Angus has served the club well over many years as a player and notably as a very successful coach in the mini and junior sections. His latest venture is as coach to the newly formed ladies' section.

Angus was among a decent crowd who turned out last Wednesday to watch the senior team take on Bourne in a pre-season trial match.

Captain Gavin Purvis and coach Tom Price assembled a good squad and the players were keen to get into playing a match to bring into effect the good work achieved at training. There were some early mistakes but there was great endeavour.

In the first period there were few chances to score but Bourne were able to open their account with a well-worked try which was converted. In the second session, Kesteven got more on top through the good work of the pack, with Purvis Webster and Pirie outstanding. Gaps started to appear and Draper darted through with one of his trademark runs to score at the post. Price converted to tie the scores.

The players turned round for the third and final session. Kesteven now got on top and had most of the possession. This paid off when Purvis forced his way over for a try, converted by Price, and this was followed by a fine try by James Goodrich, making a welcome return to the club.

This should have settled the match but Bourne showed some remarkable powers of recovery and were able to finish off with a two late tries, Both were converted with great kicks from far out to win the game.

The home team tried to respond but strong defence kept them out. Both sides were please to have a great work out.

Kesteve's first league match is away to Notts Moderns on September 8.