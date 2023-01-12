Professional kick boxing returns to The Meres leisure in March when Newark’s own Bailey Sugden will be back in the ring to defend his ISKA K-1 Pro World Title.

The Fightmax Superstar Fight League show comes almost a year to the day when Bailey first secured the title at the same venue.

“After a disappointing 12 months of opponents pulling out on him, then getting injured and missing out on his dream of fighting in Japan on the card of the K-1 World Grand Prix, Bailey can’t wait to make a statement on this one,” said his manager and coach Dean Sugden.

Bailey Sugden (left) in action. Photo: Gary Orgles, Rooster and Monkey Productions. (61777574)

“And what could be better than doing it just down the road from Newark, where his friends and fans can support him as he goes all out to do so? It will be a great start to 2023 for him and is certain to set the scene for the months ahead, with fight offers already in for April and September, not to mention our hope for a recall to fight in Japan later in the year.”

Bailey is deep in training for the bout and will be sparring with the legendary Liam Harrison as part of his preparation for his first defence.

Bailey said: “We expect to have confirmation of my opponent very soon although I hear he’ll be coming from Belgium. I know just how tough those guys are so we won’t have to go looking for each other – my fighting style hasn’t changed but this is the year of KOs and I’ll definitely be looking for the stoppage in this one.”

The show will also see Suggy’s Gym’s Chace Griffin making his return to The Meres leisure centre, fighting Spain’s Marcos Cruz for the vacant ISKA European Title at 57kg under K-1 rules.

And with other fighters on the night coming from Holland, Spain and Belgium to take on some of the UK’s finest, the undercard for the show is likely to be the strongest ever.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. There are only 12 VIP tables of 10 with food priced £750 available, five of which are already sold; tables of 10, without food and behind the Gold tables, are £600; and tiered seats are £40 each. Call the ticket hotline on 07816 840920.