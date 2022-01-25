The International Sport Karate Association Kickboxing World Title will be contested at Grantham's Meres leisure centre in March.

After a decisive victory at The O2 in London last October, Bailey ‘The British Bulldog’ Sugden is now gearing up for more of the same a bit closer to his home town of Newark on Friday, March 18.

The 24-year old professional kickboxer will go head to head with the current European champion Brahim Medi from France on the card of the Fightmax Superstar Fight League show when they will compete for the ISKA World Title under K-1 rules.

Bailey Sugden in action. Photo: Natalia Rakowska (54337436)

Alongside Sugden, whose match-up with Medi will be the main event of the evening, the undercard will also feature some of the very best fighters the UK has to offer, together with a mix from Europe that includes one from the world famous Hemmers Gym in Holland, home of the late, great legend Ramon ‘Diamond’ Dekkers.

“I’m really buzzing to be fighting for this title and doing so against the current European Champion only makes it even more interesting,” said Sugden. “We originally put a challenge in to the reigning World Champion but he didn’t want to play so we now face a very tricky, strong and exciting opponent in Brahim who has had plenty of notice and is sure to bring his A game to Grantham.

“As always, I’m only in it to win it and, although I’m not looking past this one right now, I’m hoping it will be my ticket to go to Japan. I’ve come down in weight for it because it’s a very competitive weight division in Japan, the home of K-1 and somewhere I’ve had on my hit list for some time.”

His manager and coach Dean Sugden, joint promoter of the show with Essex-based Steve Kerridge, added: “For the past five years Bailey has been chasing money and fighting on some of the biggest shows in amazing locations that have seen him compete on Glory Kickboxing promotions longer than any other UK fighter ever.

“His exciting style and will to fight anyone on the Glory roster have taken him from the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam to New York’s Madison Square Garden and, with fights in Los Angeles, Chicago, Texas and Miami too, he’s built an extensive fan base in the United States.

“Add to this some outstanding performances across Europe including those in Utrecht and Brno, together with several training camps in Holland, and he probably has a bigger following abroad than in the UK. But, given his strong support in Newark and the surrounding area, the chance to fight so close to home for the K-1 rules ISKA World Title, the most prestigious title outside of Glory and One FC, is a fantastic opportunity not only for Bailey himself but for all his loyal fans who will be able to be there in person to see him do so.”

Full details of the Grantham card will be announced shortly and information on how to get tickets can be obtained now by calling the hotline on 07816 840920 or visiting www.suggysgym.com