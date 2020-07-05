Home   Sport   Article

Grantham school pupil wins British indoor rowing title from his family home

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 05 July 2020

A King’s School student has won the British indoor rowing 500m title in the Year 8 age group category.

James Gleed, known to his friends as Jim, beat stiff competition from clubs across the country, including Henley, to emerge victorious in this virtual championship.

A member of Newark Rowing Club, Jim, took part in the national competition on Sunday, June 28, from his home in Staunton in the Vale.

Read more
GranthamOther Sport

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE