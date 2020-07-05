Grantham school pupil wins British indoor rowing title from his family home
Published: 14:00, 05 July 2020
A King’s School student has won the British indoor rowing 500m title in the Year 8 age group category.
James Gleed, known to his friends as Jim, beat stiff competition from clubs across the country, including Henley, to emerge victorious in this virtual championship.
A member of Newark Rowing Club, Jim, took part in the national competition on Sunday, June 28, from his home in Staunton in the Vale.
Read moreGranthamOther Sport
More by this authorMatthew Taylor