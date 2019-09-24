King's School started the season with resounding wins away to Wisbech Grammar School on Saturday morning.

The under-13 team put on a superb display of attacking rugby.

Charlie North, the team’s top try scorer last year, picked up where he left off at the end of last season by running in three tries.

The three winning King's School teams at Wisbech on Saturday.

He was ably supported by a dominant pack, with Sam Rowson particularly standing out with his exceptional work-rate and carries.

This was the first opportunity for the under-12 teams to wear the King’s jersey and both teams represented it with pride.

Newly appointed ‘A’ team captain Louis Fairlie led in both word and action, tackling everything in sight and attacking with pace and guile.

Well-worked team tries from Archie Goss and stout defence from George Wardle ensured a win and a clean sheet for the team at the first attempt.

The under-12 ‘B’ team put in an equally strong performance to ensure a clean sweep of victories for King’s on the opening weekend.

George Thompson had an outstanding first half, scoring and setting up a number of tries.