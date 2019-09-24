Grantham King's School rugby teams begin season with victories
King's School started the season with resounding wins away to Wisbech Grammar School on Saturday morning.
The under-13 team put on a superb display of attacking rugby.
Charlie North, the team’s top try scorer last year, picked up where he left off at the end of last season by running in three tries.
He was ably supported by a dominant pack, with Sam Rowson particularly standing out with his exceptional work-rate and carries.
This was the first opportunity for the under-12 teams to wear the King’s jersey and both teams represented it with pride.
Newly appointed ‘A’ team captain Louis Fairlie led in both word and action, tackling everything in sight and attacking with pace and guile.
Well-worked team tries from Archie Goss and stout defence from George Wardle ensured a win and a clean sheet for the team at the first attempt.
The under-12 ‘B’ team put in an equally strong performance to ensure a clean sweep of victories for King’s on the opening weekend.
George Thompson had an outstanding first half, scoring and setting up a number of tries.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.