A former Grantham King’s School student who went on to become one of the most recognisable voices in televised football commentary with LaLiga TV sadly passed away at the weekend.

Following a very short illness, Simon Hanley died on his 60th birthday in Barcelona on New Year’s Eve.

Tributes poured in on social media in memory of Simon who was a household name to many for his iconic commentary work for dedicated football channel LaLiga TV which covers the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish league system.

Football and music-loving Simon Hanley pictured at home taking a Zoom call, with an artwork of the iconic Beach Boys album 'Smile' on the wall behind him. Photo: YouTube

He was considered by many, quite simply, to be the quintessential English voice of Spanish football.

Simon leaves his partner Belen, son Jordi, brother and sister James and Sarah, and parents June and Tony who live in Ropsley.

A New Year’s Day post on Twitter from Simon’s family read as follows: “Our dearest Simon passed away yesterday at the age of 60 surrounded by family after his battle with cancer.

“We want to thank him for the music, for his sense of humour, for his rebelliousness and for his strength throughout his entire life.”

The statement from the family included praise for the Spanish health service: “We also want to thank you all for your kind words at these difficult times. We especially would like to thank the @vallhebron team for their empathy and compassion, and for taking such good care of Simon and of us. #VivaLaSanidadPública.”

Born in 1962 in Morpeth, Simon was first introduced to football by his grandfather and was an avid Newcastle United fan, growing up watching Joe Harvey’s Magpies side as a child.

The Hanley family moved from Northumberland to the Grantham area in 1973.

Simon’s brother James said his older sibling played some football as a youth but it had been cricket at which he excelled, and he played for the King’s School team.

Simon went on to study at Lancaster University and moved to Spain in the early 1990s to teach English.

James explained how Simon first became embroiled in football on Spanish television.

He said: “About 15 years ago, he got involved with local TV station Barcelona TV and started to commentate on lower league Argentinian games.

“He then commentated for LaLiga TV before becoming presenter of their midweek chat show El Club and presenting their equivalent of ‘Match of the Day’. He worked with many famous ex-footballers.”

Despite his enjoyment and involvement in football, James said Simon also had other passions.

James said: “He was an obsessive [David] Bowie fan all his life – with an encyclopaedic knowledge of music – and a really good golfer.”

Fellow LaLiga TV broadcasting colleague Graham Hunter led the countless tributes from the footballing world with an impassioned statement.

It read: “At times like this, when you’re deeply sad, it’s hard to know what’s for the best. But for son Jordi, his brother James, and for Belen, all of whom he loved, and for those of you who only knew Simon on the screen or his voice, commentating on LaLiga Television, I think it’s important to say that the man we lost on his 60th birthday today was gospel on rock n roll, knew music inside out, struck a devilishly good golf ball – he was very talented at that sport – and passionately loved what he was doing at LaLiga TV.

The late Simon Hanley. Photo: Twitter (61652660)

“He was a central pillar in making LaLiga Television loved and successful. So many of us owe him a lot professionally.

“We golfed with him, we drank with him, we laughed with him, we argued with him a lot!

“Simon was a massive character, a strong man. He’s gone too soon. He had a good voice for that job that he had in later life.

“I can’t emphasise how much he loved music and Spain and his family. He leaves behind people for whom the world seems smaller and less colourful now.”

One of the many other online tributes came from journalist Toni Padilla who said: “Simon Hanley has left us. A wonderful chap with a delightful English sense of humour and contagious passion.

“We enjoy[ed] a lot with him either on @LaLigaTV, BeINSports or Gol. We will remember him like this, with a smile.”

Football writer Axel Torres also posted: “Simon Hanley died today. I have precious memories of the time we shared at El Club. An endearing guy and a great professional discovery. And a loyal fan, the kind who came to work in a Newcastle shirt the day after relegation. We will miss him.”

Simon’s funeral was due to have taken place in Barcelona on Wednesday.