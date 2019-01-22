King’s School under-15s are now just one win away from a NatWest Vase semi-final at Allianz Park, home of English Premiership side Saracens.

They progressed through to the quarter-finals by defeating Harrogate Grammar 36-14 on Wednesday afternoon. King's had previously defeated St George’s, Carre’s, De Aston and Brunts Academy to reach the last 16 stage of the competition.

Harrogate created the quintessential cup atmosphere by having the game kick off during their lunchtime, meaning a crowd of several hundred turned up to watch this top quality display of youth rugby.

The intimidating atmosphere created by the vocal crowd did not seem to affect the King’s boys who grabbed the lead on eight minutes through Callum Simpson.

However, some ill-discipline allowed Harrogate back into the game with a score of their own, before Jonathan Esiwe used his pace on the wing to restore the lead to 12-7.

King's then fell into the same previous trap of giving away soft penalties, allowing Harrogate possession which they eventually turned into points and the lead, at 14-12.

With little time left until the break, King's finished the half strongly. This was led by the rampaging Lawrence Ford-Pain who barged his way over for a try to make the score 17-12 to King's at half time.

Coach Mr Collins was pleased with the lead but used his half time team talk to implore the boys to finish the game off with some early scores.

The team duly delivered two tries in quick succession – one a superb finish from Tate Emery-Peters and the other a penalty try when Harrogate pulled down a King's maul that was advancing towards their try line like a steam train.

Will Czajkowski provided the icing on the cake with a well-'worked backs try, leaving the final score 36-14 to King's.

King’s learned their fate for the quarter-final on Friday, with the draw being streamed live on the RFU Twitter account, and a trip to Samuel Whitbread Academy awaits on Tuesday. Win that and the Allianz Park is next.

A win at Allianz and a potential final at Twickenham is the reward – a just reward for a season of hard work by all concerned.