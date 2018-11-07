Four King's School teams made the journey to Leicester Grammar on Saturday morning, with almost 80 boys taking up the opportunity to represent their school at rugby.

The U12 A team continued their fine start to the season by winning 40-0. The team, led by captain Elliott Paley, put on a clinical display built on excellent defence and superb support play. Man of the match was Seth Roberts who scored four well-worked tries.

The U12 B team demonstrated the strength and depth of rugby talent in this year group by winning 75-10. There were a number of excellent individual performances on the day, so a joint man of the match was awarded to Mitchell Cowley and Leonard Arlando. Both players worked tirelessly for the team in defence and also made some very good carries.

King's School U14 at Leicester Grammar.

Not to be outdone, the U13 and U14 teams also ran out convincing winners. The U13s won 55-0 to remain undefeated this season. Man of the match was Finn Mulholland whose excellent reading of the game meant he was always in the right place at the right time.

The U14 team took a squad of more than 20 players to Leicester with several boys making their debut for King’s. The team played a mature and intelligent brand of rugby, working hard to ensure the player with the ball always had support.

Man of the match was Will Boyle, a debutant who certainly did not disappoint. His barnstorming display from the back row epitomised an exquisite team performance.