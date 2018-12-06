In a bumper day of rugby at Kings, more than 100 boys in total formed six teams to represent their school against Trent College.

The U-12 A team continued to build their reputation for ferocious defence as they ran out 30-0 winners against a very quick Trent team.

There was not a lot between the two sides, but King’s resolute refusal to allow Trent to score any points won them the game.

King's School U-14 (5786495)

Not to be outdone, the U-12 B team kept up their fine recent form with a 55-15 victory. Man-of-the-match Sam Rowson scored a fine hat trick, but there were also tries on debut for Will Leaning and Kaelin Smith.

The U-13 A team had an enthralling back and forth encounter before eventually sneaking the win by just one try. The final score was 35-30 and the team remains unbeaten this season.

They were backed up by the U-13 B team who had a similarly narrow victory by 20-10.

The U-14 A team had to come from behind to win their match, finding themselves 5-0 down after 15 minutes of play. However, a well-placed kick from Sam Gilbert eventually allowed Theo Mussel to score, meaning the sides went in level at half time.

King’s enjoyed much more of the possession after the break but struggled to convert it into points. This was until a well worked move from a line-out allowed Jack Simpson over for a deserved try which was converted by Ben Taylor. Final score, 12-5 to King’s.

Finally, in another epic contest, the U-15 team earned a well-deserved 17-5 victory with tries coming from Will Dickson, Joe Dickinson and Jonathan Esiwe.

The belief, determination and togetherness the boys demonstrated in the face of tough opposition was a credit to them and their school.

Next up for Years 7-10 is Mount Saint Mary’s on Saturday.