Knipton Bowls Club celebrates success
The 2018 season has been a very successful year for Knipton Bowls Club.
For the first time since 1971, the first year of the Belvoir League, Knipton BC has won the Belvoir Two Wood League.
In the past four years, the club has finished runners-up twice and third once. For a club of just 26 playing members, to win the league was a great achievement and just reward for their efforts throughout the year.
As membership has grown this year, it saw the club enter the Grantham Bowling League again, after a few years' absence, in their Friday evening Two Wood League. This was to provide more games for members, alongside playing in the Belvoir League Three Wood League.
Knipton Bowls Club also supports both the leagues in their competitions, as seen below, and for the size of the club they are represented well as proven in the results for this past season.
In the Grantham League, Graham Smith won the Hutchinson Cup and was runner-up in the John Wallwork Veteran Trophy.
In the Belvoir League, David Carlton finished runner-up in the Les Sills Plate and Graham Smith was runner-up in the Four Wood Singles.
Penny Carlton was runner-up in the EBF 21 shots, whilst Linda Smith also came second in the Hopkins Shield Two Wood Ladies' Singles.
The club prides itself that the successes of the club are not dependant on the silverware they might win, which is always very nice, but also on the social side, from quiz nights to barbecues, plus the very friendly atmosphere that a small club membership generates.
Knipton Bowls Club is always looking for new members, and all ages are welcome. If anyone wishes to try outdoor bowling in the 2019 season, call Robert 01476 870074.
