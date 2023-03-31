Belvoir Bees cricket will return to the Vale of Belvoir after Easter.

The kwik cricket sessions are run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust. They are aimed at boys and girls aged six to 11 and offer 90 minutes of quality coaching.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

"They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.

“We supply all of the kit so come along and give it a go. All the children need is trainers, a water bottle and, hopefully, a sun hat!”

The start dates are as follows with sessions running from 6pm to 7.30pm. The cost is £4 per week, reducing to £3 per session with a season pass.

Thursdays – Hose Village Hall, 12 weeks from April 20.

Fridays – Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, 20 weeks from April 21 (includes a session for four- and five-year-olds).

For more information and a booking form, email Neil Atkins: neil@bcctrust.org.uk For regular updates, like and follow the Trust’s Facebook page.