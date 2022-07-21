Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men and women both triumph
Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team enjoyed another win aginst Loughborogh Greenfields and in Tennis Leicestershire Summer Doubles League.
The scores were Helen Broadhurst and Helen Towns 6-8, 8-2, 8-3; Anna Reece and Penelope Wray 8-4, 8-0, 8-4; and Rachael Holliday and Sarah Hartland 8-3, 7-8, 5-8; giving an overall match result of 6-3 sets, 66-40 games win for Belvoir Vale.
+ Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s first team achieved another good result with a 6-3 sets, 57 to 42 games win in their match against Kibworth 3rd.
The scores were Steve Wallace and Oliver Thomas 8-3, 8-2, 8-4; Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn 8-6, 8-1, 8-2; and Steve Wainwright and Jeffrey White 4-8, 0-8, 5-8.
