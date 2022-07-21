Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team enjoyed another win aginst Loughborogh Greenfields and in Tennis Leicestershire Summer Doubles League.

The scores were Helen Broadhurst and Helen Towns 6-8, 8-2, 8-3; Anna Reece and Penelope Wray 8-4, 8-0, 8-4; and Rachael Holliday and Sarah Hartland 8-3, 7-8, 5-8; giving an overall match result of 6-3 sets, 66-40 games win for Belvoir Vale.

+ Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s first team achieved another good result with a 6-3 sets, 57 to 42 games win in their match against Kibworth 3rd.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club ladies' second team (58013201)

The scores were Steve Wallace and Oliver Thomas 8-3, 8-2, 8-4; Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn 8-6, 8-1, 8-2; and Steve Wainwright and Jeffrey White 4-8, 0-8, 5-8.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men's first team (58013198)

