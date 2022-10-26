Kesteven Ladies 22

Sleaford Ladies 27

Kesteven Ladies took part in a hugely entertaining league fixture against local rivals Sleaford at the weekend.

Coming the week after defeat against Boston, the home side were looking for a good performance, with a total of seven players representing the senior side who have come through the club’s flourishing junior girls’ section.

Starting strongly, Kesteven played some controlled rugby from the outset, scrum half Jones feeding her forwards plenty of good ball to work their way down the field.

But against the run of play, a misplaced pass ricocheted off a hand and Sleaford’s speedy winger rounded the defence to take the lead.

Sleaford continued to press their points advantage home with a further try shortly after, leaving the Black Army an uncomfortable 12 points down in as many minutes.

Undeterred, Kesteven brought themselves back into contention with several excellent phases of play, building momentum into Sleaford’s half, using the full width of pitch to allow both wings, Arden and Russell, chances to trouble the Sleaford try line.

Following the award of a penalty, Kesteven skipper Reid found a gap where none seemed apparent and scored under the posts, leaving Brumhead a simple conversion.

Continued Kesteven pressure brought a further score shortly afterwards with Russell celebrating her debut, wriggling over the line on the wing to level the scores.

Not long after, Sleaford kicked a penalty to bring the half time score to 12-15.

The home side started the second half rather sluggishly, leaving their defence with too much to do to cover tackle, as Sleaford looked to take control with a further try followed shortly by what seemed to be a match-winning score.

Not to be outdone, Toone carried straight and hard with several barnstorming runs, leaving space for fly half Beaumont sufficient room to dance over the line for a score.

Continued forward power rattled Sleaford further with player-of-the-match James defying her size to continually take the ball into contact and for it to be recycled for her team-mates.

Toone continued to cause havoc in the Sleaford defence, allowing Wilcox to score her first senior try to set up an exciting finish to the match.

The final few minutes, with Kesteven only one score behind, provided a thrilling spectacle with each side taking turns to threaten their opponents’ line.

Whilst failing to make a winning score, Kesteven can be very proud of a hard fought and entertaining performance against a very tough and spirited Sleaford side. The final whistle brought cheers of appreciation from an enthralled local crowd.

Kesteven Ladies comprised Toone, Weston-Smith, Walker, Wilcox, James, Brumhead, Reid, Doyle, Jones, Beaumont, Arden, Castel-Smith, Chittock, Russell, Aiderton, Boneham, Dempster.